'The Great Indian Kitchen' Review: Hard Hitting Reality About Patriarchy In Our Society

The Great Indian Kitchen is a take on the patriarchy and how deeply it is rooted in our society, making it difficult for the modern woman to live her life on her own terms. Directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The movie is available to watch on Neestream, a streaming service in Malayalam.

The Great Indian Kitchen review: Plot

The movie sheds lights on patriarchy in our society and how much is expected from women and the onus lies on them to keep their marriage intact. The plot of the film revolves around Nimisha and Suraj’s characters who are a newly married couple. Theirs is a traditional arranged marriage where the couple is quite different from each other. Even though in the beginning, the bride is all smiles and happy, soon she gets tired of the responsibilities and expectations people have of her.

The film has a recurring scene where a woman is shown chopping vegetables, cooking and cleaning. The newly wedded wife soon finds it harder to adjust to her husband’s family. Her husband, on the other hand, is oblivious to her frustrations and outbursts and is a mirror image of his father, a patriarch.

The movie shows how the father-in-law is a patriarch and expects women to do all the household chores and take care of kids. Moreover, he disapproves of machines and gadgets that reduce labour and save time. However, the male figures shown in the film are not dominating or physically violent in the slightest manner.

What works?

The plot of the film is gripping even though it seems to be a story about an ordinary couple and household. The movie, at times, feels like a documentary and successfully gives food for thought. The acting of all the actors, including supporting cast, is impeccable.

What does not work?

The movie has very few to no background scores and has fewer dialogues. The Great Indian Kitchen is fast-paced and may not be liked by some people.

The Great Indian Kitchen movie review: Final Thoughts

This movie is not like an average love or family story where the couple bonds over food or over time. The film has portrayed some hard-hitting reality which is so deeply rooted in our society, yet we are at times oblivious to them. The movie is a must-watch.

The Great Indian Kitchen movie ratings: 4/5

