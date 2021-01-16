Soul Review: Explores The Accurate Space Between 'Leading' And 'Living' A Life

Pixar's larger-than-life feature films are efficient to keep you involved in the command of its storytelling, especially the charm they carry, appealing to all ages. And its latest release Soul is no exception as it provides you a basic-yet-fresh perspective on life. Written and Directed by Pete Docter, the film paints an accurate portrait of human emotions and draws a parallel between various interpretations of life.

Soul's Review: Crux Of The Story

Joe Gardener (Jamie Foxx) is a grown-up man who breathes and lives jazz. Having a job as a music teacher, Joe excitedly waits for his ‘big break’ i.e. to be in the professional world of jazz. One day, an opportunity strikes when he gets a chance to be a pianist alongside renowned saxophonist Dorothea Williams in her band. But before he can forge ahead, his excitement-yet-clumsiness lands him in a space between life and death.

Then, we are driven into a conceptual world of the afterlife, before life and the Great Beyond. Meant to be at the Great Beyond, Joe escapes and finds himself in the Great Before where he becomes a mentor to a soul named 22 (Tina Fey), who has struggled to find his/her spark to begin a life on earth. With a slice-of-life representation, the story beautifully captures Joe and 22’s journey as they discover the true worth of living a life.

Soul's Review: What Works?

Within a thematic premise, Soul presents interesting characters. With a well-written premise, Director Pete Docter explores the actual space between leading life and living one. Having heard 'life purposes' and being fed up with a 'well-settled life' plan, we connect to the film right from the beginning in search of finding answers to our burning questions. Packed with heartwarming moments, the film mirrors us with the realities of life.

It’s the comedic-yet-impactful bond between Joe and 22 that carries the emotional weight of the film and makes it an entertaining watch. There are various moments through which the story makes meaningful statements. For instance, Joe confronting his mom with his true passion for music or Dezz’s tragic-yet-inspiring story. While there are other noteworthy characters in Soul, the film majorly belongs to the soul-stirring moments that Joe and 22 share.

What Doesn’t?

We would have loved some more detailing. Though the film raises important and exciting questions about different interpretations of life, it falls a little low at presenting a brief overview surrounding its central theme. Music, being at the heart of its story, remains unexplored in this inspiring drama. Also, the crispiness and realism in the animation go missing after a certain period.

Final Thoughts: ‘Soul-Of-The-Story’

There is a certain fascination and charm about every Pixar movie that we all love being hooked to. similarly, Soul is entertaining, engaging, and most importantly with an emotional depth that sets it apart from the rest of its contemporaries. The only flaw of this film is that it leaves you wanting more. Overall, Soul on Hotstar will definitely enlighten your mood exploring the space between leading and living life.

(Ratings: 4/5)

