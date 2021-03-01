Who Is Sabyasachi Mishra's Wife? Here's All You Need To Know

Odia and Telugu film actor Sabyasachi Mishra rose to fame with movies like Emiti Bi Prema Hue, Pagala Premi and Mu Eka Tumara. The actor is all set to tie the knot with his fiance today, on March 1, 2021. He took to his Instagram to announce the news about his wedding and the audience has been wondering who is Sabyasachi Mishra's wife.

Who is Sabyasachi Mishra's wife?

Sabyasachi Mishra is about to get married today on March 1, 2021. Sabyasachi Mishra's wife's name is Archita Sahu. She is an actor who works in Odia language films. Archita Sahu was born in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and completed her graduation in Engineering. Before making her film debut with O My Love in 2005, she was a classical dancer and earned a national scholarship in Odissi dance form. Archita Sahu's age is 30 as she was born on June 29, 1990.

In 2013, the actor participated in Pond's Femina Miss India Kolkata and turned out to be the first runner up. She won titles like Miss Talented and Miss Stylish hair during the finals of the pageant. Sabyasachi Mishra's wife has worked in more than 100 films. She was seen in films like Babu I Love You, Mu Eka Tumara, Chocolate and Akashe Ki Ranga Lagila. Archita is the only Odia actor who has earned State Film Award as Best Actress three times. The actor is currently the Odisha State Ambassador of UNICEF and Govt. of Odisha for Eradication of child labour. Archita is also the brand ambassador of the Junior Red Cross.

Sabyasachi and Archita's chemistry in Odia films was appreciated by the audience. The actors worked together in several films such as Smile Please, Bye Bye Dubai, Pilata Bigidigala, Mu Eka Tumara, Chhati Tale Ding Dong and many more. The couple recently revealed their wedding news on their Instagram handle. They mentioned that their fans are an integral part of their family and thus they couldn't forget informing them on their big day. According to Odisha TV, the couple is to tie the knot on March 1, 2021, at Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan. It is said to be a private ceremony inviting only their family members following the COVID-19 social gathering rules.

