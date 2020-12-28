Kim Taehyung's Birthday Becomes Special As Odisha's Sand Artist Creates V's Sand Art

The BTS ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate BTS’ V's birthday. The ARMY is working on various birthday projects as Kim Taehyung will soon be 26 years old. An Indian sand artist from Odisha created a special sand sculpture for BTS’ V’s birthday. Find out more details about this special sand art for Kim Taehyung’s birthday here.

Odia sand artist creates special art for BTS’V’s birthday

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is soon going to celebrate his 26th birthday. The second youngest member of BTS will be a year older on December 30, 2020. BTS’ V’s birthday is only a few days away. The BTS ARMY is gearing up for his birthday through various projects. Many of their Indian fans are also participating in these projects.

One BTS fan has presented a perfect blend for BTS’ V and his expertise in sand art. A sand artist from Odisha named Dasarath Mohanta has created a special sand art for BTS’ V’s birthday. He then took to Twitter and shared a picture of the same.

Happy Birthday #Kim_Taehyung May God Bless You...Aftera long effort I did it on the baitarani river of Odisha...I hope it will be reach at you as an amazing surprise .. @Taehyung_india_ https://t.co/eFBMlIZyEx pic.twitter.com/JuSmVdmmHI — Dasarath Mohanta 🇮🇳 (@DasarathMohanta) December 23, 2020

In his tweet, Dasarath Mohanta revealed that he created this fan art close to the Baitarani river. He also tagged Kim Taehyung’s Indian fan club. Dasarath hopes that BTS’ Kim Taehyung himself notices this special birthday gift. Take a look at BTS V’s sand art and some BTS ARMY congratulating him about the same.

As mentioned earlier, BTS ARMY is busy making Kim Taehyung’s birthday extra special. Kim Taehyung’s Chinese fans are redefining birthday presents. Every year, the ARMY comes up with new ways to celebrate the K-pop members’ birthdays. But Kim Tehyung’s birthday in 2020 might take the cake for the best celebration and ARMY gifts.

Kim Taehyung’s Chinese fans according to BollywoodLife’s report raised $1 million to help put a special video message for V’s birthday on Burj Khalifa. BTS’ V is now the first Korean artist to have his birthday message being posted on the world’s tallest building. This birthday message will be displayed on Burj Khalifa on December 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM.

But the gift list is not over yet. Along with the Burj Khalifa, BTS’ V will also receive a special birthday message from the Dubai Fountain. The famous fountain is the biggest musical fountain in the world. In honour of Kim Taehyung’s birthday, a special fountain choreography will be presented on V’s single Winter Bear.

