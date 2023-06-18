Who Was Poojappura Ravi, The Malayalam Actor Who Died Aged 82?

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi died on June 18. The news of his demise was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his social media handle. The late actor has worked in more than a hundred films so far.

Poojappura Ravi reportedly passed at Idukki on June 18.

He was a theatre artist before he ventured into films.

Poojappura Ravi, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was originally known as Raveendran Nair.

Poojappura Ravi's early life and career

The Malayalam actor hailed from Trivandrum and was married to Thankamma. Together the couple had a daughter named Lakshmi and a son named Hari Kumar. For the unversed, Poojappura was a theatre artist and was an active part of a drama institution. He began his career in Malayalam movies during the mid-1970s.

(Poojappuri Ravi breathed his last today at his daughter's residence. | Image: Poojappuri Ravi fan page/Instagram)

As per reports, he has worked in more than 600 movies in his career and was well-known for his comic roles. He has even been a part of some TV shows during the 1990s. Some of his popular TV shows include Dream City, Mandrake, Kadamattathachan, Swami Ayyappan, and more.

Poojappura Ravi's filmography and achievements

Poojappura Ravi's first movie was titled Bhaaryaye Aavashyamundu and it was released in 1975. Following that, he continued to do several films including Neelasaari in 1976, Aval Oru Devaalayam in 1977, and more. Some of his popular movies include Pambaram, Sakthi, Theenalangal, and Pralayam among others. He was last seen in the film Guppy released in 2016. Talking about his achievements, he had received a JAYAN Award in 2012.

Pinarayi Vijayan offers condolences

The Kerala CM shared a photo of the late and penned a long heartfelt note. He revealed that his death was a great loss to the "art and culture scene". The Chief Minister wrote (loosely translated from Malayalam), "Condolences on the demise of famous actor Poojappura Ravi." He added that the actor had entered the field of art by "conquering the minds of dramatists."