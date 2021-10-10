Why Are Prakash Raj And Vishnu Manchu Feuding Over MAA Elections 2021? Know All About It

Film Fraternity is gearing up to pick the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), polling for which commenced from 8 am on Sunday, October 10 at the famous Jubilee Public School premises. This year's top two contenders are yesteryear actor Mohan Babu's son Vishnu Manchu and Tollywood actor Prakash Raj. Ahead of the MAA elections, the rival parties, namely- Prakash Raj panel and the Manchu Vishnu group, levelled serious allegations against each other and speeches by the duo only hiked the tension.

The election today will see 26 positions going to the poll, while more than 900 members of MAA are said to cast their votes to select the fresh executive body for a term of two years. Continue reading to know details about the feud between Raj and Manchu, MAA elections and more.

Why are Prakash Raj, Vishnu Manchu feuding over MAA 2021?

The war of words intensified earlier this week when Prakash alleged that Manchu and his family are using unfair means to claim victory in the elections, including exploitation of the postal ballot system. Slamming the opposition, Raj expressed disappointment on seeing people use unethical means for an election. Hitting back at Raj, Manchu alerted him not to include his family in the 'petty politics'. Not only this, Manchu commenced his campaign in June by hailing himself as 'the true son of the soil' as opposed to an 'outsider' like Prakash.

Prakash stated that Manchu was trying to influence voters by paying for ballots of the senior members who couldn't travel to cast their votes physically. He even burst into tears, asking for fair conduct, adding that these stints will tarnish the 'entire moral fabric of our industry'. The feud intensified when Vishnu threw shade at Prakash for acting so well off-screen too, telling the latter to stop shedding 'crocodile tears' and 'maintain decorum'. Manchu also iterated that he knocked on every door to ask for votes by fair means, hoping that Prakash does the same.

What is MAA?

The Movie Artists Association is Telugu cinema’s apex body, based in Hyderabad, Telangana. The association members undertake activities like donations, memberships and other welfare actions for the film fraternity. The latest MAA council was headed by actor Naresh, and now the latest polls will determine the next candidate to helm the association with their council members.

