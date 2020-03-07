Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Cancels Her Birthday Celebrations; Find Out Why

South Indian megastar Yash’s wife, fellow actor Radhika Pandit celebrates her birthday today. In a video posted by Radhika Pandit, she revealed that they have decided to not have a grand celebration for her birthday this year. While stating the reason behind the cancellation of the plans she added that it wasn’t the right thing to do because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the video posted by the Kannada actor on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Yash: Times The KGF Actor Starred Opposite His Wife Radhika Pandit

Yash’s wife cancels birthday celebrations

In the video, she can be heard saying that they are trying to keep the birthday celebrations simple this year. She said that normally, there would be a celebration for her birthday. However, because of the Coronavirus outbreak, they have decided to go out this year. She further added that the decision has been made keeping in mind that huge gatherings cannot be held due to the widespread of the virus.

ALSO READ: Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Flaunts Baby Bump; Says It's The Best Shape She's Ever Been In

KGF actor Yash has been married to his Mr. and Mrs. Ramchari co-star Radhika Pandit for over three years now. The couple has two children, a girl and a boy together. The pair tied the knot in 2016 after dating for almost six years. They have acted in several movies together and have often been praised for their on-screen chemistry.

Yash has been busy shooting for the sequel of his famous film KGF, KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. The actor took a couple of days off to go back home and celebrate his wife’s birthday with her.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be helmed by Prashant Neel, who has been working hard on the film for about a year now. Although not much has been disclosed, it has been speculated that the makers are planning to release the film later this year.

ALSO READ: Yash Making Wife Radhika Pandit Enact Moves From KGF Song Is Adorably Perfect For Their ‘special Day’, Watch Video Here

ASO READ: Radhika Pandit And Yash Complete 3 Years Of Marriage; Actor Shares Adorable Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.