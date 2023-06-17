Prabhas added a new dimension to his career with the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2, which established him as a pan-India star. His next two releases Saaho and Radhe Shyam, however, didn't live up to the expectations of fans and critics alike even though they opened well at the worldwide box office. His latest release Adipurush steers clear of a fundamental flaw that prevented Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2022) from reaching their potential.

3 things to know

Adipurush features a mix of action and emotion.

It is Prabhas' first release after Radhe Shyam.

Adipurush is an adaptation of The Ramayana.

Prabhas' rise as an action hero

(A still from Chatrapathi | Image: Shiva Tweets/Twitter)

Prabhas consolidated his standing as an action star with films such as Rebel and Chatrapathi.These movies featured intense fight scenes, which helped Prabhas build a larger-than-life reel image. The market fight scene in Rebel, for instance, gave the actor a chance to unleash his swag. Prabhas, to his credit, pulled off the inherently over-the-top scene with conviction, making it feel believable.

The other side of Prabhas

(A still from Darling | Image: PrabhasRaju/Twitter)

Prabhas also experimented with his reel image when he starred in the romantic dramas Darling (2010) and Mr Perfect (2011). Both films worked mainly because of his chemistry with his leading ladies. Moreover, his characters here had a distinct softer side.

Saaho had nothing for classes

(A still from Saaho | Image: UV Creations/Twitter)

Saaho depended too heavily on Prabhas’ action hero image and failed to give him a good script to sink his teeth into. To make matters worse, Saaho did not give Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor scope to really strike up a rapport on screen as their scenes were rushed and sketchy at best.

Radhe Shyam could not connect with the masses

(A still from Saaho | Image: UV Creations/Twitter)

Radhe Shyam, on the other hand, played out like a pure romantic drama. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, to their credit, looked good on screen and did justice to the screenplay. Radhe Shyam, however, did not feature a single action scene. While this helped the film stay true to its genre, it also prevented the flick from catering to those fond of Prabhas’ reel dare- devilry.

Adipurush offers best of both worlds

(A still from Saaho | Image: UV Creations/Twitter)

Adipurush, by contrast, caters to the mass and class audiences alike. The film, an adaptation of the epic saga The Ramayana, features several action scenes and hero elevation sequences that are a treat for those fond of Prabhas’ larger-than-life reel persona. Take the very first action scene for instance. It establishes Prabhas' Lord Ram as a skilled warrior who successfully fends off an attack from ghoulish creatures. Another sequence in which he inspires the vaanar sena to fight for the truth too does justice to his mass hero image.

Adipurush, however, is not merely just a mass or action movie. The film also tries to showcase Lord Ram's softer side through his scenes with Janaki and Lakshman. They establish him as a family man, making the character more rounded. Prabhas is at his vulnerable best when he says 'Janaki mein mere praan…'. His eyes convey the character's pain. Similarly, his scenes with Lord Hanuman (Devadatta Nage) add a touch of tenderness to the narrative.

The battle scene involving Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh/Raavan is perhaps the best of the lot as it kills two birds with one stone. On one hand, it plays to the masses by re-establishing Prabhas' character as a braveheart, who doesn't hesitate to take on his seemingly invincible foe even when the odds are stacked against him.

At the same time, the sequence further humanises the character by highlighting how Lord Hanuman comes to his rescue during a key point in the battle. All of this makes Om Raut's Lord Ram feel even more relatable.

Adipurush, meanwhile, has opened to a solid response at the box office. The world of mouth, however, is mixed. It remains to be seen whether the film keeps the momentum going in the days to come.