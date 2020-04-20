Allu Arjun To Star As A Lead In 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Vanga's Next?

Sandeep Vanga who last directed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is reportedly working on his next. The untitled movie is reported currently in the scripting stage. Meanwhile, reports have it that Sandeep Vanga has approached Allu Arjun for the lead role. Interestingly, the director was in talks with Ranbir Kapoor initially, however, the actor reportedly called it quits due to creative differences.

Following Ranbir Kapoor's exit, Sandeep Vanga reportedly approached Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, however, nothing fell in place. Now, reports of Sandeep Vanga approaching Allu Arjun are doing the rounds. However, nothing has been confirmed by the filmmaker or the actor.

Interestingly, during an old interview, Allu Arjun said that films like Arjun Reddy wouldn’t suit him, and rightly so, Allu Arjun's most appreciated performances have been family dramas like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarrainodu, among others. Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, reportedly collected more than 200 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The posters of the Allu Arjun starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcomer is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

