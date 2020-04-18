Fighter: Allu Arjun And Not Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Choice For The Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer pan-Indian film Fighter has been in the news lately. While the Arjun Reddy actor is all set to collaborate with the Bollywood diva, there have been reports that Vijay Deverakonda wasn’t the first or the second choice for the film, Fighter. Vijay Deverakonda won the hearts of many with his exceptional performance in Arjun Reddy and is one of the most desirable actors in the South Indian film industry. However, reports claim that Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was approached for the film initially.

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh who is the director of the film was planning to cast Allu Arjun for the role of the male lead. He had even taken the script to the actor, however, he rejected the film, Fighter for some unstated reasons. Puri Jagannadh had previously worked with Allu Arjun and hence he was approached for the film.

After Allu Arjun rejected the film- Fighter, Puri Jagannadh made a few tweaks in the script and planned on casting his son Akash Puri Jagannadh in the film. However, that too didn’t work out and the film finally went to Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly spent time in Thailand taking mixed martial arts training for the film.

Just a few days before the lockdown was imposed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted at multiple locations shooting for Fighter. It has also been reported that about 40 days of the shoot has been completed and two major action sequences have already been shot. It has been reported by a popular entertainment website that the film is an action-based entertainer with some nail-biting action sequences.

About Fighter

According to reports, the movie- Fighter will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Puri Jagannadh is credited for directing the film, Fighter as well as producing it with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Many behind the scene pictures from the shooting of the film were leaked, the crew members of the film have also shared a few pictures with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

