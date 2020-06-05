On World Environment Day 2020, PM Modi Pitches 'whatever Possible' To Make Nature Thrive

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. Sharing a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight.

The Prime Minister encouraged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

Prakash Javadekar's message on World Environment Day

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings on World Environment Day and said that India is proud of its rich biodiversity. In a series of tweets, the minister listed down several measures people can undertake to make the planet environment friendly.

"Plant a tree and ensure its growth where ever possible. This will create an oxygen bank for life. This is how we can grow our tree cover and create additional carbon sink," Javadekar said. He added that the citizens need to save water, recycle water, and harvest water so that there will not be a dearth of water resources any time in the future.

"We must save electricity and generate electricity through solar or wind so that we will save carbon emission. We need to use efficient electrical lights, LED lights for saving electricity, and switch off the plugs whenever we go out.," the Environment Minister added.

World Environment Day 2020: Theme

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'celebrating biodiversity' -- a concern that is both urgent and existential. According to the United Nation organization, the theme was selected due to the "Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa - and now, a global disease pandemic - demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist."

