World Environment Day Posters You Can Share To Show Your Support For The Day

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on the June 5. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity, which is a major concern these days, according to the United Nations. In the year 1974, the General Assembly of the United Nations decided to celebrate June 5 as World Environment Day. This year World Environment Day will be hosted by Colombia in collaboration with Germany. If one wishes to show their support for World Environment Day or start conversations around the topic, here are some World Environment Day posters that one can use.

World Environment Day posters

World Environment Day was first established in the year 1972 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. It was established during the first day of the Stockholm Conference that was held, that focused on the Human Environment. World Environment Day was established as a result of various meetings that were held that focused on the environment and its relation with humans. Then, in the year 1974, the very first World Environment Day was celebrated with the theme as ''Only One Earth'' and since then the day is celebrated with a different theme for each new year.

World Environment Day aims to shed light on the environment and its conservation. The day raises awareness in people across the nation on various environmental issues that include overpopulation of the humans, marine pollution, air pollution, the global warming effects and the harm caused to the wildlife due to pollution and various other factors. Around 143 countries participate and come together to form a global platform that helps to raise awareness and support for the cause of environment.

Each year, World Environment Day, the committee decides on a new theme and organisations, non-profit foundations, NGOs, communities, schools, and others celebrate the day with great glory and stand up to support for various environmental causes. For the year 2020, the theme being ''Celebrate Biodiversity'', it focuses on the animal and plants life in various habitats that are found on Earth, the communities that the plant and animal lives form and the different habitats that they thrive in.

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 has been chosen so as to bring up concerns that are urgent and existential. Various recent events like the bushfires that took place in countries like Brazil, the United States and Australia; and locust infestations that spread throughout East Africa have become major crises.