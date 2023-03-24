Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Share Unseen Family Pictures On Krunal Pandya's Birthday

Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya, turned 32 on Friday. On the occasion, younger sibling Hardik shared a heartfelt post with throwback pictures, wishing Krunal. Natasa Stankovic also took to her Instagram handle to talk about the lovely equation she shares with her brother-in-law. She also shared a series of pictures featuring her and Krunal and other family members. Some unseen moments from Hardik and Natasa's wedding were also part of the photos.

Hardik Pandya's wish on Krunal's birthday

Hardik Pandya shared a series of throwback photos with elder brother Krunal on the occasion of his birthday. He recalled their collective journey, from harbouring dreams to living them. Hardik ended the post with a promise to be as good an uncle to Krunal's son as the latter has been to his kid Agastya.

Hardik's heartfelt post read, "From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn’t have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other. Love you bhai and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I’ll try to be the best HP papa to your son just like you’ve been the best to mine. Happy birthday my love."

Natasa Stankovic wishes brother-in-law

In her caption, Natasa Stankovic enunciated the special bond she has developed with her brother-in-law over the years. Natasa's heartfelt birthday wish read, "Happiest bday KP thank you for being such a great friend and a brother to me. You are the wisest in the family, the one who can talk for hours, making everyone laugh at your jokes and at the same time we learn so much from you, keep shining and may this year be the best for you. Cheers."

Krunal currently plays for Baroda in domestic cricket as well as for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

