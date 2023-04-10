Yash's Daughter Ayra Gives Piggyback Ride To Baby Brother Yatharv | Watch

KGF star Yash is the father to his adorable children Ayra and Yatharv. His wife Radhika Pandit shared a cute video of their kids together on the occasion of Siblings Day. In the video, Ayra, the elder sister, was seen giving a piggyback ride to her baby brother Yatharv.

Radhika was the one recording the video, though Yash was nowhere to be seen. Ayra giggled and managed to push ahead, her brother riding on her back. They looked adorable and seemed very happy in the clip. She captioned the post, “Let's just say, they've got each other's back.” Check out the cute video below.

Yash celebrates Radhika Pandit’s birthday

Yash celebrated the 39th birthday of his actress-wife Radhika on March 7. She took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures from the birthday bash. Radhika cut the birthday cake, which was covered with fruit slices on top.

Previously, the actress took to Instagram and expressed that she wanted a quieter birthday celebration this year. Radhika Pandit said while responding to a question, “For the first time, going to be far from home for a quiet birthday tomorrow! I know this may disappoint my many lovely fans. Planning an activity here, so I can still connect with u guys tomorrow what say.”

Meanwhile, Yash's upcoming movie announcement is highly awaited by the fans. He has not revealed what film he will be featuring in after KGF: Chapter 2, which released in 2022. Producer Dil Raju recently shared that fans may expect to see them collaborate on an upcoming film.