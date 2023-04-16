Yash Location Hunting In Sri Lanka For Upcoming Movie? Photos With Fans Surface Online

South star Yash was recently on a visit to the neighbouring country Sri Lanka. The actor clicked pictures with the fans, which have surfaced on the internet and are now going viral on social media. In the shared images, Yash could be seen posing with the hotel staff wearing a peach shirt with printed sleeves and white pants.

In another photo, the KGF star was dressed in a printed T-shirt and brown trousers. Former Chairman of Hatton National Bank PLC also posted a photo with Yash and wrote, “Met with Naveen Kumar Gowda the Indian actor better known by his stage name Yash, recipient of three Filmfare Awards. Keen on using Sri Lanka for some of his shoots ⁦@IndiainSL @Yashgowda0721.” The Kannada star is reportedly scouting locations for Yash 19 at the Yala National Park in the southern region of the country. Check out the pictures of Yash in Sri Lanka here.

Met with Naveen Kumar Gowda the Indian actor better known by his stage name Yash, recipient of three Filmfare Awards . Keen on using Sri Lanka for some of his shoots ⁦@IndiainSL⁩ ⁦@Yashgowda0721⁩ pic.twitter.com/zmobBAuMK2 — Dinesh Weerakkody (@dineshwee) April 12, 2023

Yash's upcoming releases

On the work front, Yash’s forthcoming film Yash 19 is anticipated to begin production in June and will aim for a late 2024 release. Although no formal announcement has been made by Yash or the makers of the film, fans are sure the announcement is on the way. Additionally, the actor will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 3. He might also appear in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. Reportedly, Yash is being considered by the producers for the role of Raavan. If everything goes according to plan, he will portray Raavan opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, in this film. According to reports, Deepika Padukone will play the film's female lead. However, nothing is confirmed yet.