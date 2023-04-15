Alia Bhatt Blushes As Paps Wish Her, Ranbir Kapoor On Their First Anniversary | WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14. On their special day, the Bollywood couple went to oversee the construction of their ‘dream house’. They were greeted by paparazzi on site, who wished them on their anniversary. Alia’s reaction to their wishes is truly heart melting.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at their under-construction ‘dream house’, they were greeted with wishes of a happy anniversary by the paparazzi. While Ranbir shook hands and thanked the photo journalists, Alia Bhatt’s reaction is what caught everyone’s attention. The Raazi actress blushed relentlessly, when she received the wishes from the paparazzi. She even hid her face behind Ranbir and avoided talking to the paps at the venue.

For their casual anniversary outing, the Bollywood couple wore unceremonious outfits. The Animal actor kept his look simple by wearing a co-ord set. On the other hand, Alia donned a plain white t-shirt with black leggings. She also carried a pink sling bag along.

Ranbir-Alia anniversary wishes

On the occasion of the actors' wedding anniversary, both Ranbir and Alia’s families posted heartfelt messages, wishing the couple on social media. Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen image from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. In the picture shared by her, the couple can be seen amid the wedding ceremony, while a photo of Ranbir’s late father, Rishi Kapoor sits in the background.

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her social media handle to share a wish for the couple. She shared a wedding photo of the actor-couple and wished a happy first anniversary to “Raha’s mummy & daddy”. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdaan also shared unseen pictures of the couple on their special day.

Ranbir-Alia marriage

Alia and Ranbir were in a relationship long before they tied the knot on April 14, last year. Though the actors kept their relationship under wraps initially, they were often spotted together by fans and the media. In April 2022, they tied the knot in Mumbai, in the presence of their family and close friends. While the ceremony was an intimate affair, it was not devoid of celebrities. In attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji. The couple welcomed their first child, their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022.