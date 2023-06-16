Yash, Radhika Pandit Add A Mean Machine To Their Car Collection

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently added new wheels to their car collection. In some videos doing the rounds on social media, the celebrity couple pose with their black SUV while their kids Ayra and Yatharv accompanied them.

3 things you need to know

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2.

His upcoming Yash 19 is highly-anticipated among the fans.

Yash is also in talks to join Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Yash buys luxurious Range Rover

The Kannada actor recently became the proud owner of a Range Rover SUV. The car is said to priced at Rs 4 crore. The SUV, which is often referred to as a 'monster' for its enormous size, is the latest addition to the South star’s luxurious car collection.

Several videos and pictures are circulating on social media featuring pictures of Yash and Radhika posing in front of their car. In one picture, Radhika and Yash held their children in their arms as they smiled at the camera.

Yash to sign a Bollywood film next?

Yash's name has been attached to director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana for a while. A tweet shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stated that Yash has rejected the offer to star in the film. This was disputed by a source who said that the reports saying that Yash won’t be part of the upcoming film are ‘absolutely baseless’.

(File photo of Kannada actor Yash | Image: thenameisyash/Twitter)

Moreover, the source said that speculation should await official announcements from the makers of the film. So far, larger details surrounding the upcoming mythological epic are still unknown. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also said to be part of the film.