Yash Starrer KGF 2 Turns 1: When Radhika Pandit Was Surprised On Seeing Rocky Bhai

April 14 is the one year anniversary of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada language film directed by Prashanth Neel re-wrote box office records and became the biggest movie of the year and also the biggest hit in the Kannada cinema history. On the occasion the film completed one year after release, Radhika Pandit shared a video of Yash from the time she saw him as Rocky Bhai.

In the clip, Radhika carried the couple's daughter Ayra in her arms and Yash was seen entering the frame in his look as Rocky Bhai, sporting long locks and the signature beard. He was dressed in a maroon suit, wore sunglasses and carried a cigarette in his hand. Radhika, upon seeing Yash had a surprise reaction on her face. It was almost as if Radhika could not believe that he was Yash. The video is a charming one and a treat for Rocky Bhai fans.

Radhika captioned the post, "When ROCKY met RADHIKA #throwback #radhikapandit #nimmaRP (sic)."

Fans trend KGF: Chapter 3 on social media

On the one year anniversary of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, fans trended KGF 3 on social media. The ending of the second installment of the KGF franchise hinted that Rocky Bhai was alive. His story will continue in the third part and the game will go international. After the film's huge success at the box office, the makers confirmed that a third film in the KGF franchise will be made. But they did not set a timeline for it.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on KGF 3. Meanwhile, Yash fans have been hoping that their favourite star will announce his next film soon. On the occasion of KGF's one year anniversary, Yash 19 hashtag has also been trending on Twitter, with fans expecting that an announcement will be made by the Kannada star.