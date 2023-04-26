Yash To Be Directed By Geethu Mohandas? Actress Rima Kallingal Spills The Beans

Speculation about actor Yash's next film after the KGF franchise has been doing the rounds of the Internet. The actor's next film, reportedly being called Yash 19 for now, has allegedly found its director. Yash has reportedly signed on with director Geethu Mohandas for his next cinematic venture. Actress Rima Kallingal may have confirmed this news.

Yash signs on with Geethu Mohandas

Reports of Yash signing on with director Geethu Mohandas have been doing the rounds for a while. Rima Kallingal's official reaction to the news may have just confirmed it to be a 100% true. Rima Kallingal had posted a news infographic to her Instagram stories, which was reporting on Yash signing on with Geethu Mohandas. Along side the shared post, Rima Kallingal congratulated friend Geethu Mohandas with the caption, "Ma babeeeeee here people". Though it is unclear if Rima Kallingal will also be a part of Yash 19, given her excitement for the same, her excited reaction to the news has definitely confirmed the rumour to be true.

More on Yash 19

In an interview with Film Companion, director Geethu Mohandas confirmed that her next film will be a gangster drama. Geethu confirmed how though her next directorial will have all the trappings of a gangster film, there will be something different about it. Geethu Mohandas revealed how her gangster film will be from the perspective of a female gaze. She said, "It’s a gangster film. It’s a gangster genre with a female gaze. How about that?".

Yash was last seen in 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2 as the wildly popular character of Raja Krishnappa Bairya or Rocky. The first installment of the film, KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018. Though Yash did not have any releases between these 2 films, completely immersing himself in the character of Rocky, his popularity has only grown. Yash will also reportedly be seen in a cameo in 2023 film, Salaar, starring Prabhas.

