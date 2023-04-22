Yash Makes Surprise Appearance In Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's Wedding Video | Watch

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows on February 14 earlier this year. They decided to tie the knot again after being married for three years. They had a very close knit wedding during the pandemic. Now, the couple released a teaser video from lavish wedding in Udaipur. The full clip of the celebrity couple's wedding will be out soon.

Among the several guests present at the wedding, one who took the internet by surprise was Kannada star Yash. The KGF actor made a rocking entry at the end of the wedding video. He could be seen dressed in an all black-ensemble as he shook a leg with the groom, Hardik Pandya. See the video here:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had a grand wedding at The Raffles in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple renewed their wedding vows in two different ceremonies, a white wedding followed by a big fat Hindu wedding. They exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family members.

More about Yash

Earlier, Yash went viral over his visit to Sri Lanka. The actor clicked pictures with the fans, which surfaced on the internet and were widely circulated. The Kannada star was reportedly scouting locations for Yash 19 at the Yala National Park in the southern part of the country.

On the work front, Yash is expected to begin production of his forthcoming film Yash 19 in June and will aim for a late 2024 release. Although no formal announcement has been made by the actor or the makers of the film so far. Fans have been hopeful that a formal announcement on Yash 19 will be made sooner thanlater. Additionally, he will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 3. The second installment had an open ending and teased that Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, will go international after surviving a bid on his life. Prashanth Neel, director of the KGF franchise, is busy with Salaar with Prabhas and NTR 31 with NTR Jr.