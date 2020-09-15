Actor Sadek Bachchu Passes Away From COVID-19 At 65

Veteran actor Sadek Bachchu passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on September 14 morning, at the age of 65. He was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The information was confirmed by his wife Shahana and assistant director Masud Rana.

Sadek Bachchu passes away

As per the report of The Daily Star, Sadek Bachchu's death took place around 10.45 am, while being treated at Universal Medical College Hospital. The actor was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he complained of fever and breathing troubles on Tuesday. Sadek tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Sadek Bachchu's movies

Sadek Bachchu predominantly worked in the Bangladeshi cinema. He began his career with radio and theatre in 1963. His first break in the television industry was in the year, 1974. He appeared in the television drama titled, Prothom Angeekar, which became his first project.

He was a part of movies like Ramer Sumoti, Papi Shatru, Lal Badsha, Badhubaran, Amar Swapna Amar Songsar, Bhalobasha Zindabad among many others. He rose to fame by playing villains in movies. Bachchu bagged the National Film Award for playing the 'Best Villainous Role' in Ekti Cinemar Golpo in 2018. Reportedly, Sadek was also known for his writing.

Sadek Bachchu was last seen in the 2018 film titled Captain Khan, helmed by Wajed Ali Sumon. In the same year, he was also a part of the film, Super Hero, alongside Shakib Khan and Shabnom Bubly. Reportedly, the actor's real name was Mahbub Ahmed Sadek. However, he was popularly known as Sadek Bachchu, ever since he gained recognition for his role in the movie Chandni by Ehtesham.

Netizens mourn the loss

Sadek Bachchu's death news sent shockwaves in the industry. Netizens paid their last tributes to him on Twitter. A user wrote, "RIP Sadek Bachchu. The shadow of mourning in Bangladesh Flim Industry."

Great lost in Bangla Cinema Industry. We lost him to soon.... Legend Sadek Bachchu sir #RIPSadekBachchu🙏 pic.twitter.com/jo8tLxFAwt — Sajjad Molla (@isajjadmolla) September 14, 2020

RIP-Sadek Bachchu 🙏🙏🙏

The shadow of mourning in Bangladesh Flim Industry #Sadek_Bachchu has died in Covid-19

Died- 14 September 2020

Aged 65 pic.twitter.com/31Qb1umq8a — Km Anik (@km_anik) September 14, 2020

RIP Sadek Bachchu sir .. pic.twitter.com/HhSkrqLeUy — Ajoy Roy (@AjoyRoy14949487) September 14, 2020

