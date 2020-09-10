Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Salim's 'Crackdown' Poster Praised By Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a compliment for the upcoming web series named Crackdown. The series dropped their poster and several prominent personalities appreciated the interesting and intriguing poster of the web series. Similarly, Varun Dhawan too extended a vote of thanks for the actors who were seen in the poster of the web series. The actor mentioned that he feels it looks good and tagged the actors in the post further complimenting them. The actors were delighted to receive a response from Varun Dhawan and thanked him for his honest opinion of the poster.

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar Corrects A Fan Who Assumed Her Parents Were Born On Same Day

Crackdown web series poster receives a compliment from Varun Dhawan

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Parents, Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar; See

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared the poster of Crackdown which featured Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Salim and a number of other artists in the frame. The Badlapur actor was awestruck by the poster and mentioned in a caption that he feels it looks good. Thus the actor seemed quite happy with the poster and wished the cast good luck with this sweet gesture. The cast of Crackdown was kind as well and they thanked Varun for his compliment upon watching the poster of their upcoming web series. This created a huge buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the web series and thus watch their favourite actors perform.

Also Read | Will 'Mirzapur 2' Star Shriya Pilgaonkar? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

The action-packed series has gotten fans quite excited and thus fans have been eager to watch it online. The poster of the film featured quite an intense backdrop revolving around some action-packed sequences. Thus fans are excited to see the web series and their favourite actors in the new action-adventure. Sharing the poster on social media, Shriya Pilgaonkar revealed that the series will be the first time that she has done action sequences and thus she herself is quite excited for it. Crackdown has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and will release on September 23 exclusively on Voot. Fans of Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saqib Salem are quite excited to watch them together due to their previous work being interesting. Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her work in Mirzapur which fans loved. Saqib Salim too was praised for his work in Race 3 and thus fans are eager to watch him and the rest of the cast in Crackdown.

Also Read | 'Cargo' Trailer: Here Is Where Actors Vikrant Massey And Shweta Tripathi Were Seen Before

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.