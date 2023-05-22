AESPA, Stray Kids Hyunjn, F(x) Krystal Jung, Other Korean Stars To Make Their Cannes Debut

After BLACKPINK Rose made her debut on the Day 2 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Following her footsteps, band member Jennie will also be making her first outing at the event on Monday. The singer will be there to attend the premiere of her upcoming show, The Idol.

In addition to BLACKPINK, girl group AESPA will also be a part of the film festival. The quartet was earlier spotted at the Incheon airport, South Korea, flying out to Cannes. They will be walking the red carpet as the brand ambassador of Swiss luxury jewelry brand Chopard. F(x) member Krystal Jung’s upcoming film Cobweb will premiere at Cannes. The actress jetted off to France a few hours ago.

✈️ aespa at Incheon International Airport earlier today, leaving for the 76th Cannes Film Festival ❤️ @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/syikjJOdc6 — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 22, 2023

Talking about the boy groups, Stray Kids Hyunjin and BTS V will also be making their Cannes debut, this year. While Hyunjin was snapped taking a flight out of South Korea this morning, V has been in France for quite a while now. The Winter Bear singer also shared a Cannes invite on his Instagram story, confirming his appearance at the event.

✈️ Krystal at Incheon International Airport today, leaving for the 76th Cannes Film Festival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DAyrumP6c9 — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 21, 2023

Korean actors at Cannes

Apart from K-Pop idols, Korean actors will also be seen at the Cannes red carpet. Vincenzo co-stars Jeon Yeo-been and Song Joong-ki might reunite at Cannes as both the stars will be attending the film festival. Yeo-been was spotted at the airport ready to take off to the location. Joong-ki already shared images from Cannes, with the film poster of his upcoming movie Hopeless, which will be premiering there sometime soon.

For the Cobweb screening, leading actors like Song Kang-ho, Im Soo-jung and Oh Jung-se are expected to attend. The Cannes film festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well known celebrities from all over the world.