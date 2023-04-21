Song Joong Ki, Pregnant Katy Louise Saunders Take Over Streets In Rome

Korean actor Song Joong Ki recently stepped out with his wife Katy Louise Saunders during their outing in Rome. Fans took to social media and posted pictures of the celebrity couple walking together. Joong Ki recently announced that he is expecting his first child with Katy. In their latest pictures, Katy could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

For the day outing, Joong Ki wore a navy blue sweatshirt and baggy trousers. Meanwhile, Katy wore a white top, black leggings, and a grey cardigan. In one picture, Joong Ki held Katy close, while in another, they were seen holding hands. Several fans shared their reactions about the couple's latest spotting in Rome, sporting casual wear. Check out the pictures below.

Previously, Song Joong Ki and Katy were seen at the Incheon airport in South Korea. While one fan commented, “They're adorable. You can see in their actions that they really love each other and not just pretending,” another wrote, “I just hope this lovey-dovey vibes will give other K-couple a sincere relationship that's not afraid of whatever media and fans will do/react, just show what they want to show."

More on Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders

The Descendants of the Sun star and his wife were reportedly in Hungary for the shoot of My Name is Loh Kiwan. It remains to be known if Joong Ki was in Rome for professional or personal reasons. My Name is Loh Kiwan is an adaptation of the novel I Met Loh Kiwan by Jo Hae Jin. It is centred around a North Korean defector and a woman with no will to live.

Joong Ki made his relationship public with Katy Louise Saunders back in December after speculations surrounding their alleged relationship. They announced their wedding a month later. Around the same time, the South Korean actor revealed Katy’s pregnancy as well. Joong Ki was previously married to fellow Korean star Song Hye Kyo.