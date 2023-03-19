BTS J-Hope Wants To Achieve Lifelong Dream During Military Service

BTS singer J-Hope recently went live on Weverse where he had a quick chat with his followers. J-Hope has begun his military enlistment process and will be the second BTS member after Jin to serve the mandatory time in the Korean army. J-Hope recently shared that he already had a date to enlist and he was ready for it.

During his live session, ARMY posed several questions to J-Hope. One of them was, 'What was his biggest goal during military enlistment?' J-Hope shared that learning English will be his priority. He also detailed the reasons for the same. He said that it was important for the team and for his personal life to be able to speak English well.

BTS' J-Hope also added that he has been fostering the desire to learn English for the last 3-4 years. Since there will be enough time on his hand during the military service, J-Hope said he might bring some vocabulary books with him and "get closer to his goal."

When a fan mentioned his lip balm, he joked that his next goal is to not age. When a fan of the singer asked him about his future goals, J-Hope said that his number one priority is health. He reiterated that health is the most important aspect of life, be it mental or physical. He revealed that he is taking nutritional supplements and also working out to increase his stamina.

BTS' J-Hope to serve in military

J-Hope has confirmed that he has received his military enlistment letter and he will be joining the army soon. Earlier, in December 2022, BTS member Jin also enlisted in the military. J-Hope assured fans that he will try to come back as his better self after his army deployment.