Arjun Sarja And Raayan Raj Sarja’s Adorable Throwback Picture Goes Viral

Meghana Raj and the late Chiranjeevi Sarja's son, Raayan Raj Sarja has been an internet sensation right from the time he was born. Ahead of his birthday, an adorable picture, which was clicked just two days after Raayan's birth has been doing the rounds on social media. The cute picture features Arjun Sarja fondly looking at the newborn while he visited the hospital.

Arjun Sarja's adorable picture with Raayan Raj Sarja

An old picture of Arjun Sarja and Raayan Raj Sarja has taken the internet by storm and has become the talk of the town. The picture features the two-day-old Raayan wrapped up in a pink blanket, as Arjun Sarja looks at him with love. The picture also features Arjun Sarja's wife and their daughters, Aishwarya and Anjana.

See the adorable viral picture here

September 22 marked 11 months since Raayan was born and Meghana treated her fans and followers to a video of the young boy thanking them for their wishes. Fans soon gathers in the comments section of the post and poured their love and blessings on Raayan. In the caption of the picture, Meghana could not believe her son had already turned 11-months-old and mentioned he was growing up too soon. She wrote, "11 months already?! Growing up too soon Raayan! My dearest fans have always made sure they have celebrated every month along with us! So here is Raayan thanking you all with his goos and gaas! ❤️"

Meghana often remembers her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja on her social media account and also mentions him in posts about their son. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, at the young age of 35 after he suffered a severe heart attack. The duo got engaged in 2017, and soon tied the knot in 2018. The two were expecting their first child when Chiranjeevi breathed his last. Raayan was then born about four months after the unfortunate incident, in October 2020.

The first time Meghana revealed Raayan's face on social media was earlier this year. Calling him a 'little prince', she wrote, "Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally". The video began with glimpses from Meghana and Chiranjeevi wedding and went on to include videos of Raayan too.

Image: Instagram/@megsraj, @arjunsarjaa