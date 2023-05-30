ASTRO Cha Eun Woo Posts Cover Of Moonbin's Favourite Song In Honour Of Late Singer

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo recently posted a rendition of 10cm’s song Stalker in honour of his late bandmate Moonbin. The singer uploaded the cover song on his YouTube channel on May 30 KST at exactly 2:23 a.m., which corresponds to their group's debut date. Fans of the group are familiar with the song as a favourite of Moonbin, who performed it before on a live broadcast.

Prior to sharing the clip with the fans, Cha Eun Woo uploaded a clip of Moonbin singing the same song on his Instagram stories. The video was from a karaoke session. In the caption, the True Beauty actor wrote, “My Friend.” He also shared polaroid photos of the Madness singer taken that same night.

More about Moonbin's death

Moonbin was found dead at his apartment in Seoul on April 19. The late idol's funeral took place on April 22 and was attended by his close friends and family members. His Band member MJ, who was enlisted in the military that time, took leave from his service to mark his presence at the funeral. Cha Eun-woo was in the United States. He came back to South Korea to pay his last respects to the singer.

In a statement, Fantagio wrote, "We won't be disclosing Moonbin's funeral procession and burial site according to the request of his family. We ask for your generous understanding, so the ASTRO members and bereaved family can spend their last moments with him." However, fans and K-pop idols have reached out to pay their last respects. His mortuary was set at the Asan Medical Center’s funeral hall in Seoul.

On the work front, Cha Eun Woo was last seen in the K-drama Island also starring Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee. Next, he will be the part of the show A Good Day to be a Dog. It is based on a webtoon with the same name.