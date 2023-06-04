ASTRO Moonbin's Family To Open Public Memorial Space For Him At Buddhist Temple

ASTRO's Moonbin breathed his last on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25. To keep his memory alive, a memorial space honouring the K-Pop singer will be set up for his fans in public at Gukcheongsa. Gukcheongsa is a Buddhist temple in South Korea's Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province.

Even though Moonbin did not follow Buddhism, his family requested that his memorial be opened at Gukcheongsa for his beloved fans. The K-pop idol's agency Fantagio released a statement regarding the same and sympathised with the fanbase of the ASTRO band. They stated, "We fully sympathise with Aroha [ASTRO's fanbase]'s sorrowful feeling of wanting to honor the late Moonbin for a longer period of time. Accordingly, after long and careful discussions with his bereaved family members, we prepared an off-site memorial space."

Moonbin's memorial space will reportedly open in the Buddhist temple on June 7, 2023, and fans can start paying visits from 5.30 AM onwards. Fantagio stated that the "public can visit comfortably to receive comfort and soothe their hearts if even a little." Also, the agency requested the idol's fans to not leave any food at the spot due to its mountainous location, which makes it prone to insects and other creatures. Nevertheless, fans are permitted to leave notes and letters, which will be collected and stored carefully for the time being. A designated box has also been installed for all the letters and notes for Moonbin.

What will happen to Moonbin's memorial space atop Fantagio's building?

Moonbin's memorial space to open for the public at Gukcheongsa. (Image: @kpopers_family)

As per reports, the memorial space for Monnbin, which is currently located on the roof of the agency's building, will be closed on June 6 at midnight. The day will also mark the 49th day of the ASTRO singer's passing. According to Korean culture, a spirit lingers in the world for almost 49 days and leaves. Also, the letters and notes for Moonbin will be handed over to the family as and when collected.