Baeksang Arts Awards: Park Bo Gum, Suzy, And Shin Dong Yup To Reunite As Hosts

Park Bo Gum, Suzy, And Super Junior’s Shin Dong Yup will be hosting the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, as announced by its makers on Wednesday (April 12). This will be the trio’s fifth year together as the host for the event. Shin Dong Yup hosted each year of the ceremony except since the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2017, making it his ninth year as a host for the ceremony. On the other hand, this will be Suzy’s eighth consecutive year as a host.

Park Bo Gum hosted the award night for three consecutive years. The actor had to miss the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Baeksang Awards as he was serving in the military at the time. Nonetheless, he returned for the 58th awards ceremony making it his first activity after his discharge. He will be once again join Suzy and Shin Dong Yup as co-hosts for this year’s ceremony.

More about the Baeksang Arts Awards

Talking about the nominations, The Glory's Son Hye-kyo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin scored major nominations at the annual awards show, closely followed by Under The Queen's Umbrella's Kim Hye-soo, Anna's Suzy and My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji-won. Apart from fetching the nominations in the Best Actress category, The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo also earned nods in the categories including, Best Supporting actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress.

This year’s Baeksang Arts Awards is planned to take place on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon commencing at 5:30 p.m. KST. The programme will be televised live on television via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, and TikTok.