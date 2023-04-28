Baeksang Awards 2023 Winners List: Park Eun Bin Bags Daesang, The Glory Sweeps With 3 Wins

The 59th edition of the Baeksang Art Awards was held at Paradise City in Incheon, Seoul on Friday (April 28). Hosted by Park Bo Gum, Suzy, And Shin Dong Yup, the awards ceremony was televised live on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok. The Daesang award, which is the highest measure award of the show, was won by Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin.

The actress played the role of a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome in the popular K-drama. Additionally, it also won in the Best Director category. The Glory bagged three awards in the Best Supporting actress (Lim Ji Yeon), Best Drama and Best Actress (Song Hye Kyo) categories. Check out the full list of the Baeksang Award winners here:

TikTok Popularity Award (Male): Park Jinyoung

TikTok Popularity Award (Female): IU

Male Rookie (TV): Moon Sang Min (Under The Queen’s Umbrella)

Female Rookie (TV): Roh Yoon Seo (Crash Course in Romance)

Male Rookie (Film): Park Jinyoung (Christmas Carol)

Female Rookie (Film): Kim Sei Eun (Next Sohee)

Rookie Director: Ahn Tae Jin (The Night Owl)

Youth Award for Theater: We Now Archive

Best Technical Achievement: Little Women (TV), Hunt (Film)

Best Write: My Liberation Notes (TV)

Best Screenplay: Next Sohee (Film)

Best Supporting Actor (TV): Jo Woo Jin (Narco-Saints)

Best Supporting Actress (TV): Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Byun Yohan (Hansan: Rising Dragon)

Best Supporting Actress Film: Park Se Wan (6/45)

GUCCI Impact Award: Next Sohee

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Univ Psick Show

Best Entertainer (Male): Yoon Sieun

Best Entertainer (Female): Lee Eunji

Best Director (TV): Yoo Insik (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Best Director (Film): Park Chan Wook (Decision to Leave)

Best Actor (Film): Ryu Jun Yeol (The Night Owl)

Best Actress (Film): Tang Wei (Decision to Leave)

Best Drama: The Glory

Best Educational Show: A Man Who Heals The City

Best Actor (TV): Lee Sung Min (Reborn Rich)

Best Actress (TV): Song Hye Kyo (The Glory)

Best Fim: The Night Owl

Best Film Daesang: Decision To Leave

Best Drama Daesang: Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)