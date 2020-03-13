The Debate
Betty White Coronavirus Scare: Fans Express Concern Over The Actor's Health Amid Outbreak

Rest of the World

Betty white Coronavirus: Fans of Betty White took to their official Twitter handle to express concern over the legendary actor's health over the outbreak.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
betty white coronavirus

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, netizens have been expressing their concern over Golden Girls star Betty White on social media platforms. A few days ago, Betty White's name was trending alongside coronavirus, which sent fans into panic mode about the legendary actor suffering from the deadly disease. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans express concern over Betty White's health amid Coronavirus outbreak

While fans have been taking the internet by storm with well-wishes for Betty White, the actor's representatives have issued a statement to assure everyone that she is fine. White's rep told a leading daily that Betty is fine, assuaging concerns about her health amid the ongoing pandemic.

First Published:
COMMENT
