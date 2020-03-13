Betty White Coronavirus Scare: Fans Express Concern Over The Actor's Health Amid Outbreak

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, netizens have been expressing their concern over Golden Girls star Betty White on social media platforms. A few days ago, Betty White's name was trending alongside coronavirus, which sent fans into panic mode about the legendary actor suffering from the deadly disease. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Also Read | Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Fans express concern over Betty White's health amid Coronavirus outbreak

Betty White trending ... I panicked.



We must protect her at all cost. #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/3MuMFTbIpR — Sonnie (@Sonnierobin) March 12, 2020

I ain't playin'.... Y’all all out here tryin to protect Betty White from the CoCo don’t forget Aunty Cicely!! #bettywhite pic.twitter.com/ULsTxp8RY5 — Tamir Yardenne (@tamiryardenne) March 12, 2020

I swear to God Almighty, if #BettyWhite gets Corona'd, Imma going to lose my mind. PROTECT AMERICA'S GRANDMA AT ALL COST! pic.twitter.com/u897HUBImr — Will Carter (@TZKBTJ) March 12, 2020

People who need to be immediately put in clean-rooms:



-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Betty White

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg

-Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/8Y6iFZgLLk — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 12, 2020

@ coronavirus so help me god if you do anything to Betty White we’re gonna have some problems pic.twitter.com/FGk2PlLpky — Megan🤪 (@megwallace96) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

While fans have been taking the internet by storm with well-wishes for Betty White, the actor's representatives have issued a statement to assure everyone that she is fine. White's rep told a leading daily that Betty is fine, assuaging concerns about her health amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.