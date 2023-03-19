Taylor Swift Proves She Is A BLINK, Kickstarts Eras Tour With Nod To K-pop Group

Taylor Swift kickstarted the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. This is her first concert tour since 2018. The opening night at State Farm Stadium drew a massive crowd who came to watch the singer live after. Swift gave a subtle nod to the K-pop group BLACKPINK ahead of the show and the BLINKs were pleasantly surprised with it.

Swift had earlier expressed her admiration for BLACKPINK and their music. Swift proved to be a BLINK ahead of the Eras Tour. Fans noticed that BLACKPINK's Pink Venom played before the singer arrived on stage. Swifties in the stadium went wild and shared videos online expecting a collab from them soon.

While a collaboration between BLACKPINK and Swift is not confirmed yet, the excitement of the fans was a delightful sight.

OH MY GOD THEYRE PLAYING BLACKPINK AT THE ERAS TOUR TAYPINK IS REAL I TOLD YALL THE COLLAB IS COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/Echums8Mg3 — dee (@tsxpink) March 18, 2023

OMGG the way I LOVEEE taylor for this😭😭 she’s such a blink yall💗 #BLACKPINK #TaylorSwift



pic.twitter.com/cS9yI8nSI1 — armyblink 🤞🏻 (@btsxblackpink06) March 18, 2023

Taylor confirms she is a BLINK at the VMAs

In 2022, BLACKPINK took to the stage at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) to debut their song Pink Venom in the US. Fans across the globe hailed the band's performance and Taylor Swift also admired them. Swifties and BLINKs cheered as Taylor used the song in her transition video on TikTok and also cheered for the K-pop group during their performance.

Taylor Swift with Rosé of BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter at #VMAs after party! pic.twitter.com/GPu8xtrTrI — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 29, 2022

More about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Swifties were elated as Grammy award winner Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour. The Shake It Off singer began the 52-date tour on March 17 to a jam-packed stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Reportedly, more than 70,000 people attended the show on the opening night. Earlier, the All Too Well singer shared that Eras Tour will feature songs from her 17-year-old career.