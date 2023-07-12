BLACKPINK Lisa's Contract Renewal With YG Entertainment Uncertain, Agency Addresses Report

Speculation has been rife that BLACKPINK member Lisa might be parting ways with YG Entertainment. Lisa’s contract is set to be renewed this August, alongside her fellow BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé.

3 things you need to know

Lisa has accomplished a remarkable feat by breaking three world records.

One of her song Money has garnered an impressive 822 million streams on Spotify.

Lisa's debut single album, titled Lalisa, was released on September 10, 2021.

Reports of Lisa’s departure from YG Entertainment

There have been whispers suggesting that Lisa has been presented with international opportunities outside of the agency. While neither Lisa nor YG Entertainment addressed these claims directly, a recent report indicated that discussions regarding her contract renewal have been ongoing. As a result, rumours of her departure from YG Entertainment have been gaining traction.

On Wednesday, July 12, Munhwa Ilbo published a report asserting that Lisa is likely to leave YG Entertainment once her contract expires in August. According to the report, the contract renewal processes for Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé have proceeded smoothly, but an agreement has not been reached in Lisa's case.

Adding further fuel to the fire, an anonymous Chinese agency allegedly informed the publication that they had approached YG Entertainment to feature Lisa on their show. However, they were informed that due to the ongoing contract renewal, Lisa's schedule beyond August remains uncertain.

An insider from the Chinese agency stated, "We discussed Lisa's appearance on the show while coordinating with YG and Lisa's schedule, but it was conveyed to us that it is difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain."

YG Entertainment issues clarification

In response to the viral report, YG Entertainment finally broke their silence and clarified that the reason for not confirming Lisa's appearance on the show was related to her schedule, not the contract renewal. Soompi reported that a source from YG Entertainment stated, "[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal." YG Entertainment further added, "Contract renewals are currently under discussion."