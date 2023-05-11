BLACKPINK Jennie Set To Make Cannes Debut, Confirms Her Agency

After making her debut at the MET Gala, BLACKPINK member Jennie will now be marking her first outing at the Cannes Film Festival. The singer will be joining the event for the premiere of her upcoming series, The Idol. BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday (May 11).

Earlier in April, it was announced that The Idol had been welcomed to take part in the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. It will take place from March 16 to 27. Reportedly, South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Kang Ho will also mark their presence at the event. Their films, Hopeless and Cobweb will also be premiered in the Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard categories respectively.

Meanwhile, this makes Jennie the third K-Pop star to attend the Cannes International Film Festival. Before her, Im Si-wan and IU were invited to the festival. While Siwan attended the event in 2021, IU made her appearance on the red carpet in 2022.

More about The Idol

The storyline of The Idol revolves around the world of the music industry. It focuses on the love story of a female pop singer. While singer The Weeknd is the executive producer of the series, Euphoria filmmaker Sam Levinson directed the show. It stars Johnny Depp's daughter and actress Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie, and Danny Levy among others.

On the work front, Jennie is about to release a song in a collaboration with The Weeknd for The Idol. As a group, BLACKPINK recently headlined the Coachella festival in California. Next, they will headline the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.