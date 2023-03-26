The Weeknd Becomes World's Most Popular Artist With 2 Guinness Records

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is the most popular musician on the planet, as per The Guinness World Records. He clinched the top spot and surpassed his musical competitors by a huge margin. As per Guinness, The Weeknd currently has almost 30 million more monthly listeners than Miley Cyrus (82.4 million), who came in at second spot.

Weeknd has a very comfortable lead over Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million). Interestingly, Weeknd closest male challenger, is Ed Sheeran (77.5 million) who comes in at number 8 spot.

Weeknd tops records on Spotify

The Weeknd holds two Guinness World Records titles-- Most monthly listeners on Spotify – 111.4 million (as of 20 March 2023) and the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His popularity is unmatched and seems very difficult to surpass.

Weeknd-Ariana Grande's song becomes hot favourite of listeners

The Weeknd recently released his hit track Die For You remix featuring Ariana Grande. It went viral on TikTok. It also featured at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the seventh number-one hit for both The Weeknd and Ariana respectively. One of The Weeknd's tracks also featured on the original soundtrack of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Weeknd to feature in The Idol

The Weeknd will also fetaure in the upcoming show The Idol. It is currently in talks to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, later this year. It is created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and co-stars Lily-Rose Depp.