BLACKPINK Lisa Gives Glimpse Into Her Lit Birthday Celebrations

BLACKPINK Lisa, who has been busy with the Born Pink tour, celebrated her 26th birthday in her home country Thailand. The K-pop idol shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption "Sweet 26th." Lisa dolled up and wore a beige-coloured dress with six giant bows sown onto it. She further completed her look with a red bow in her hair.

In the first photo, BLACKPINK rapper Lisa posed with four birthday cakes and one of them was in the shape of Olaf from Frozen. In the next few pictures, she flaunted her outfit and dewy makeup look while the red ribbon from her bow brushed against her shoulder. Meanwhile, her straight hair with signature bangs complemented her look.

Lisa made another post in which she switched outfits and wore a pink shimmery dress. She paired it with a red bow on her hair. Meanwhile, the room in which she posed was decorated with golden helium balloons and yellow lights. Soon after, a fan commented, "Lisa, always remember that you’re loved by millions of people around the world. remember that you have millions of people who'll always support you in every step of your journey."

BLACKPINK Lisa celebrates birthday with BLINKs

BLACKPINK member Lisa and BLINKs came together in Philippines to celebrate the idol's celebrate with zeal. As Lisa's birthday fell on March 27, BLACKPINK members and fans celebrated her birthday in advance on March 26. BLINKs treated the rapper with a beautiful tier cake and sang Happy Birthday for her.

BORNPINK IN MANILA D2#BORNPINKinManila_BulacanD2 #BORNPINKMANILA_BULACAN

Lisa turned emotional while celebrating her birthday post the concert. The unexpected celebration was a touching moment for her and she looked visibly moved while thanking everyone, including her band members.