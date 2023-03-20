Lisa Fan Proposes Her With Wedding Veil, Gets Surprise Reaction From BLACKPINK Star

BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink tour. After completing the American and European leg, the group is now entertaining their Asian fans. BLINKs are getting many memorable moments with their favourite K-pop idols during the tour. One recent incident happened when a BLINK proposed to Lisa showing her a wedding veil. Lisa's reaction is being lauded by the fans.

During their recent Taiwan concert, a BLINK showed Lisa a veil, which is traditionally worn by brides. Lisa was confused as to how to react to the gesture. The star then extended her hand and asked the fan where her ring was. Lisa’s adorable reaction is being hailed by fans all over.

Lisa saw the fan's white bride's veil and she tells him /her where is the ring ?





This is not the first time the singer has obliged to fans' requests. When Lisa spotted a fan wearing a costume from one of her stage shows, she could not help but show her excitement. Lisa also had an adorable reaction to a fan who had the same customized camera as her.

Lisa is also known for interacting with fans mid-performance. One such incident happened in Taiwan during the Born Pink tour. Lisa interacted with fans and answered their questions while performing on stage. The singer impressed the concert attendees with her muscle memory.

Lisa's muscle memory is crazy. Lmao. Look at her reading & reacting to a fansign while doing the choreo perfectly.





Recently, a BLINK asked Lisa to ask Jisoo about a spoiler from the latter’s debut solo album ME. Lisa immediately turned to Jisoo and relayed the message from the fan.

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink tour

The girl group BLACKPINK kick started their Born Pink world tour on October 15, 2022. The tour comprises of 56 shows and spans over eight months. It will conclude on June 17, 2023. The group will hold concerts in 21 countries while on tour and will conclude their tour in Sydney, Australia.