BLACKPINK Lisa Poses With Billie Eillish, Dominic Fike At Coachella

Lisa with her group, BLACKPINK, recently made history by becoming the first-ever Korean act to headline Coachella. The girl band was the leading performer at the music festival alongside Latin Singer Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. Lisa shared glimpses from their Coachella outing on her Instagram handle, which saw cameos from Billie Eillish and Dominic Fike.

In the photos, Lisa can be seen dressed in a white skirt and a black-and-white top. Billie wore a black T-shirt and shorts with a baseball cap. Dominic opted for a brown vest and black trousers. Earlier, American rapper TYGA also shared an image with BLACKPINK on his Instagram handle. The group was in their stage outfits while TYGA wore an all-black ensemble. See the pictures here:

BLACKPINK returned to the Coachella stage four years after their last performance. The quartet performed several of their popular hits like Pink Venom, Shut Down and more. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose also went on to perform their solo songs. Their last act ended with fireworks that dazzled the crowd attending the festival. Rose said, "This is a dream come true," while performing at the Sahara stage after four years. They performed at the Coachella for the first time in 2019.

BLACKPINK's work front

On the work front, BLACKPINK will be back next weekend to conclude their Coachella set as the headliner. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens. The group also announced the dates of their stadium tour in North America.