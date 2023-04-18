Ali Sethi Sings Pasoori With Rapper Raja Kumari At Coachella 2023 | WATCH

Ali Sethi performed on the third day of the Coachella 2023 music festival in collaboration with Raja Kumari on the stage. The duo together took their performance to a whole new level as they jammed on the Pakistani singer's viral track Pasoori. The song was originally sung by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi himself.

During his electrifying performance, Ali Sethi opted for an all-black embellished suit. He paired his outfit with silver shoes and a hat. Meanwhile, Raja Kumari wore a multicoloured outfit and accessorised them with several pieces of jewellery. After the performance, Ali Sethi said, "What we can’t do over there, we can do over here...all kinds of forbidden love represented here today." Check out the videos below:

Ali Sethi at #Coachella "What we cannot do there we will do here” and bringing Raja Kumari on stage is the Brown vibes we all need to heal. #AliSethi #Pasoori https://t.co/yHT0hfZGr9 — Maria Amir (@Beentherella) April 17, 2023

Pasoori singer also shared a glimpse of his performance on his Instagram handle. Ali Sethi dropped a series of photos and videos where fans saw his team, his green room, his pre-performance looks, and more. Soon after he shared the post, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Such an achievement. Man singing at @coachella." Meanwhile another fan wrote, "So incredibly happy and proud, Ali. Only you can take the terroir of South Asian musical heritage and infuse the desert with its wholesomeness and bounty. May your success always equal your immense talent. Congratulations on making history yet again." Check out the post below:

Coachella Day 3 music festival

The Coachella 2023 day three was headlined by singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. Several stars performed at the music festival including Willow, Bjork, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, Kali Uchis, Jackson Wang, Latto, and Jai Paul. Some other names include Adam Beyer, GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd, and more.