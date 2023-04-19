BLACKPINK Members Join James Cordon On Carpool Karaoke, Sing Pink Venom, How You Like That

Fresh off headlining Coachella, BLACKPINK made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in their Carpool Karaoke segment on Wednesday (Apr 19). The girl group is one of the final guests on the talk show, which will end on April 27. In this fan favourite segment, Corden takes his guests on a car ride packed with music and chatter.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa sang some of their well-known songs throughout the section, including How You Like That and Pink Venom. They also attempted to sing TLC's timeless song No Scrub. One of the highlights of the episode was Corden rapping Jennie and Lisa's whole verse of Pink Venom exactly as they sang it in the song.

The episode had a lot of amusing moments and chats in addition to the singing. The girls also expressed their feelings about giving their first-ever headline performance at Coachella. See the videos here:

BLACKPINK on The Late Late Show with James Corden

BLACKPINK made their Late Late Show debut in 2019 and played their single Kill This Love as well as took part in the game show segment Flinch. Later, in 2021, they made a comeback to the programme to perform Pretty Savage. On the work front, BLACKPINK will be back next weekend to conclude their Coachella set as the headliner.

Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens. The group also announced the dates of their stadium tour in North America.