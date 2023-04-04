BLACKPINK Lisa, BTS V, Park Bo-gum Reunite After Paris Fashion Week

BTS member V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently made headlines when the two K-pop idols came together at a Celine pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea. The duo is the official brand ambassador of Celine and were joined by Korean actor Park Bo-gum during their joint public appearance. The three Korean stars arrived in style at the event wearing fashionable attires.

Lisa wore a white top and skirt co-ord set with a black crop top. V was spotted in plain black jeans and a big black coat. Park Bo-gum chose to wear a leather jacket over a plain white button-down shirt and striking shorts. Check out the pictures here:

V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum's Paris Fashion Week appearance

The pop-up store is a transient retail location at Yeouido Hyundai Department Store, where the latest collection from the luxury fashion brand were displayed. This is not the first time V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum attended a Celine event together. Last year, the trio was invited by the brand to the Paris fashion week for their menswear shows.

All three of them wore Hedi Slimane's ensemble. While Lisa donned a backless top and shorts, BTS' V was spotted wearing a leather jacket over leather pants and a sequined top. On the other hand, Park Bo-gum wore an all-black, featuring a turtleneck, pants and an overcoat.

On the work front, Lisa is prepping with her group BLACKPINK for their upcoming Coachella performance. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in line-up.

On the other hand, BTS announced their hiatus as a group and has been focusing on their individual careers. The eldest member of the group, Jin enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13. Additionally, the other member J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.