THIS BLACKPINK Member Helped Jisoo Choose Her Solo Debut Album Name

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo launched her solo debut album titled ME on Friday (March 31). The singer hosted a countdown live on the group's Youtube channel and interacted with the fans. Talking about the album title Jisoo revealed that BLACKPINK’s other member Rose helped her choose the name. Jisoo said, “The album shows my diverse charms, that's why it's ME. I thought about the album name ME and Rose said it was great so I went with it.”

Check out the video here:

rosé was helping jisoo in choosing the album’s name🥺 pic.twitter.com/yE8ANK5NjP — blackpink loops (@bIackpinkloops) March 31, 2023

Jisoo also said Rose helped her in deciding the logo of her single FLOWER. She stated, “I thought about the image and I wanted to have a bright colour. BLINKs said the logo seemed like a flower, Yes I intended that. Rose helped me with this too. She chose the angle with me. She has dono solo promotions before so she helped me a lot. We made the logo together, we were so proud.”

Jisoo and Rosé made the logo together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bQkLV75b34 — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) March 31, 2023

Rose's message for Jisoo

Rose also sent her congratulatory wishes to the All Eyes On Me singer for her debut album. Her message read, “To Jisoo, congratulations on ME. I monitored you at the mv shoot and I got chills. I could feel what the fans felt. I felt heart fluttering emotions while watching you and I know people will like it. Congratulations. i hope ME is a hit and see you soon”

More about Jisoo's Flower

The Flower music video garnered 1 million views within 4 minutes of its release. Jisoo’s Flower music video was shared by the official account of BLACKPINK. The song narrates the story of heartbreak and love. Along with the lyrics, the video also shows visuals of the singer and actor Jisoo in various moods. Throughout the song, the singer mentions 4 colours to explain her state of mind. As the colours are mentioned, Jisoo can also be seen in a dress of the same colour.

While the music video of Flower has garnered 37 lakh views in just 23 minutes, her other song is also doing well. Apart from that, Jisoo broke records before the release of her album ME. As per reports, she crossed over 1 million pre-orders, making her the first K-pop female artist to reach this milestone.