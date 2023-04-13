BLACKPINK Rose Drug Controversy Forces YG Entertainment To Take Action

BLACKPINK Rose’s agency YG Entertainment announced action against any false or defamatory allegations against their artist, days after the singer was embroiled in a drug use controversy. On April 11, an image of Rose with actor Kang Dong-won surfaced online and immediately went viral on social media, with some people alleging that the white powder on the table was drugs.

Former Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci posted the image on his Instagram handle. Rose was accused of using drugs because of the high-angle photo. Taking the picture as evidence, there were also discussions regarding her reportedly dating Kang Dong-won. The image since then has been deleted.

YG Entertainment issued a formal statement on the subject on Thursday and said that they intend to take legal action against those responsible for spreading rumours. The agency is currently investigating the situation and determining the true source of the rumour. The statement read, “We are pursuing legal action against those that violate our artists’ rights and privacy. We are currently monitoring and watching those who created and are spreading rumours. We will not settle and will respond strongly.”

Rose's upcoming work front

Rose made her K-pop debut as a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in 2016. Since then, the group has gained recognition on a global scale and is now among the biggest girl groups in the world. In 2021, Rose made her solo debut with the song On the Ground. The track garnered tremendous critical acclaim in addition to becoming a huge commercial hit.

On the work front, BLACKPINK is one of the headliners at the Coachella US this year. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.