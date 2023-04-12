BLACKPINK Rose, Kang Dong Won's Viral Photo Sparks Dating Rumours

BLACKPINK singer Rose, who is gearing up for her Coachella performance, has recently made it to the headlines after a photo of her alongside actor Kang Dong Won went viral. The photo sparked a series of rumours and one of them included her dating the actor. The now-deleted photo was posted by Riccardo Tisci on his Instagram handle on April 11.

The former chief creative officer of Burberry posted pictures from a gathering from a luxurious mansion reportedly owned by designer Eva Chow. One of the pictures immediately grabbed everyone's attention as it featured Kang Dong Won and BLACKPINK member Rose together. While some fans talked about the party, other began to spark dating rumours about the two K-pop idols.

Check out the posts below:

Knets react to alleged picture of Rose and Kang Dong Wonhttps://t.co/yAITWlILbu pic.twitter.com/fmko8rJIPX — pannchoa (@pannchoa) April 12, 2023

and at the end of the day rosé will devour coachella and continue her successful career while others will enlist and forever be known for not being able to sing at an encore after 10 years in the industry pic.twitter.com/znNtHXpvxI — 🪐🥀 (@pinksviral) April 12, 2023

im sorry but trying to make up lies and defame rosé whose entire family is made up of lawyers is making me laugh so bad 😭 — 🪐🥀 (@pinksviral) April 12, 2023

Who is actor Kang Dong Won?

Kang Dong Won started his career as a model when he was spotted on the street by an agent. Following that, he appeared on the ramp for Gucci, DKNY, and more. Later, he was cast in Jo Sung-mo's music video. Consequently, he made his debut on TV in 2003 through the series Country Princess. Kang Dong rose to fame for his film titled Temptation of Wolves. He has also served his duties in the military from 2010 to 2012.

BLACKPINK headlining Coachella

BLACKPINK members will be headlining the Coachella 2023 music festival on April 15 and April 22. Earlier, they performed at the Coachella in 2019. Along with the BLACKPINK idols, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Kid LAROI, Remi Wolf, Diljit Dosanjh, and Labrinth, will be performing at the music festival.