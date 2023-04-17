BLACKPINK recently made history by becoming the first K-pop act to headline Coachella on Sunday (Apr 16). Fresh off their spectacular performance, band member Rose was surrounded by dating rumours with Korean actor Kang Dong Won. Numerous online users asserted they had 'proof' of the two Korean celebs being in a relationship.

After the speculations started gaining traction, BLACKPINK's management company, YG Entertainment, addressed the rumours with a formal statement. In a press release issued by the company, they said, “This is YG Entertainment. Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued. We reveal that the dating rumors reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

Rose and Kang Dong Won's dating rumour

The speculations around Rose and Kang Dong Won’s alleged relationship started doing the rounds after former Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci posted the image on his Instagram handle. In a now-deleted post the On The Ground singer was seen sitting next to Kang Dong Won. Some people also accused them of consuming drugs, saying that the white powder on the table was drugs. YG Entertainment also clarified on the allegations of drug use.

Knets react to alleged picture of Rose and Kang Dong Wonhttps://t.co/yAITWlILbu pic.twitter.com/fmko8rJIPX — pannchoa (@pannchoa) April 12, 2023

On the work front, BLACKPINK successfully headlined the Day 2 of Coachella and are currently gearing up for their performance for the second weekend. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens. The group also announced the dates of their stadium tour in North America.