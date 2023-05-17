BLACKPINK Rose Makes Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Debut, Keeps It Classy In Black

Rose walked the Cannes red capret in black gown from Saint Laurent. The BLACKPINK star wore a floor length halter neck evening gown with a pleated bust clasped at the neck. The K-pop idol's look was much-awaited by the fans and she did not disappoint the BLINKs.

Photos and videos of Rose from her red carpet debut started going viral on social media. Fans shared her looks on fan clubs extensively and compared it with Audrey Hepburn, with many calling her the modern-day Audrey. For her make up, Rose sported soft winged eyes and blush lips. She styled her hair in sleek bun.

After Rose's walk, fans will be anticipating Jennie's debut at the red carpet. She will be one of the Cannes debutante during the 12-day-long film festival at the French Riviera. On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Monster directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda was premiered for the audience anad the media. It will also be competing for the Palme d'Or.

Rose at Cannes 2023

Rose will be at Cannes, joining the film festival as a brand representative of Yves Saint Laurent. The fashion brand has also ventured into production with a short film starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The movie is titled Strange Way of Life and it will premiere at the Cannes 2023.

India at Cannes 2023

Apart from the K-pop idols, Indian actresses Mrunal Thakur, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar will also be marking their first outing at Cannes. Other names in the list of Cannes attendees this year include Aishwarya Rai, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Some of these celebs have already walked the red carpet. On Day 2 of the Cannes, Sara Ali Khan and Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet. They arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Monster.