Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma Pay Fines For Riding Bikes Without Helmets

Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan were criticised when pictures of the two stars taking a ride on a bike without helmet surfaced online. Netizens pointed out how both Anushka and Amitabh violated traffic rules while riding on two wheelers. They even tagged Mumbai Traffic Police in their tweets asking them to take action.

Following that, Mumbai Traffic Police quickly came into action and issued a fine to both the Bollywood actors. As of now the fines have been paid. Sharing the images of the paid challans, Mumbai Traffic Police quoted internet users' tweets, and cleared both Anushka and Amitabh Bachchan paid their dues, Rs 10,500 and Rs 1000 respectively.

More on Amitabh and Anushka's bike rides

Amitabh Bachchan flagged down a fan riding a bike on the Mumbai roads and asked for a quick ride to his work location. The fan obliged and Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles to share the gesture with his fans and followers. The picture showed the fan, dressed brightly in yellow and white, riding his bike with Amitabh Bachchan as his pillion rider.

Amitabh could be seen holding on to the back of the unnamed individual as he gave the veteran actor a quick ride to work. The caption explained the short event also carrying a vote of thanks for the man who stopped to help Amitabh. His caption read, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in order to avoid the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner". Despite the candour with which Big B presented his anecdote the internet pointed out the same traffic violation that the actor was guilty of - riding a bike without a helmet.

Anushka Sharma's bike ride was a quick fix solution to beat the Mumbai traffic. The actress hopped on as a pillion rider on her bodyguard's bike after the actress faced a roadblock. The internet did not take kindly to the obvious traffic violation the actress committed, calling her as well as her bodyguard out on not wearing helmets while riding the bike.