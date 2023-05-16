BLACKPINK Rose To Join Jennie At Cannes Film Festival 2023?

After BLACKPINK Jennie’s announced her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, band member Rose hinted at walking the red carpet at the French Riviera. Rose will be joining the film festival as a brand representative of Yves Saint Laurent. The fashion brand has also ventured into production with a short film starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The movie is titled Strange Way of Life and it will premiere at the Cannes 2023.

Even though no official announcement has been made by her label YG Entertainment, Rose herself shared a note on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, hinting at her Cannes debut. It was sent to her by the creative director of Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccallero and it read, “So happy to be with you in Cannes. Love A.” See the post here.

Jennie at Cannes for The Idol

Prior to this, Jennie was also confirmed to be making her Cannes debut for her upcoming show The Idol. Earlier in April, it was announced that The Idol had been welcomed to take part in the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from March 16 to 27. Reportedly, South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Kang Ho will also mark their presence at the event. Their films, Hopeless and Cobweb will also be premiered in the Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard categories respectively.

Apart from them, Indian actresses like Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar will also be marking their first outing at Cannes. Other names in the list of Cannes attendees this year include Aishwarya Rai, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also mark their debut at the Cannes this year. The film festival commenced today and will run till May 27. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well known celebrities from all over the world.