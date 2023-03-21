BTS, BLACKPINK Rose Pose With Harry Styles At Love On Tour Concert In Seoul

Harry Styles held his Love on Tour concert at KSPO DOME in Seoul, South Korea on Monday (March 20). Thousands of attendees including BTS’s RM, SUGA, Jungkook, V, BLACKPINK’s Rose and Jennie, Ateez’s Wooyoung, ENHYPEN attended the concert.

RM shared a picture with the As It Was singer on his Instagram story earlier today, which also featured the rest of the members who attended the show. While RM and Jungkook had their faces covered with a mask. Suga wore a tiger printed hat and V was dressed in a red jacket and blue denims. Styles had changed his concert outfit and was seen posing in a casual white T-shirt. Check out the picture here:

Harry backstage with Taehyung, Jungkook, RM and Suga from BTS in Seoul, South Korea (via rkive) pic.twitter.com/7rJdJda0Bi — HSD (@hsdaily) March 21, 2023

Harry Styles poses with BLACKPINK’s Rose

BLACKPINK’s Rose also took to her Instagram stories to post an image with Styles. The On The Ground singer was dressed in a black leather jacket and blue jeans with a black T-shirt.

Harry and Rosé from BLACKPINK backstage in Seoul, Korea (via roses_are_rosie) pic.twitter.com/CTNiUh2UoR — HSD (@hsdaily) March 21, 2023

More on Harry Styles’ Love on Tour

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour, which consists of 42 US concerts, started on September 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada after being delayed twice because of social constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in June, Styles started an international promotional tour for both Harry's Home and Fine Line. The seven-leg tour will take place over the period of 22 months ending on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.