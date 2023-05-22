BTS J-Hope Completes 20 Km Night March As Part Of Military Training | Photos

BTS member Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as J-Hope is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. Amid his training, new photos of him have surfaced on the Internet. In the photos, he is seen taking part in a night ruck march.

As per the latest update from the photos shared by the military, J-Hope reportedly completed a 20-kilometer night march. A night march was scheduled for the 36th Division Recruit Training Centre soldiers. Ot was a part of the outdoor training for the new recruits. The BTS member was a part of the new recruits who participated in the ruck march. In one of the photos, he is seen wearing a military uniform with trainee number '1' written on it. As per the reports, he completed his march with a 20-kilogram full combat gear. In one of the viral photos, he is seen flashing his biggest smile at the camera. In another photo, he can be seen posing with the other soldiers. Reportedly, this activity marked the end of the outdoor training for the new recruits and J-Hope will soon be serving as an active duty soldier.

Stay healthy my dear Hobi ✨… pic.twitter.com/Z6ZgBJLdkU — J-HOPE GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@JhopeGlobalFan) May 20, 2023

More about BTS J-Hope's military

BTS member J-Hope was enlisted in the military on April 18. He went to the South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month military service. He is the second BTS member after Jin to join the military. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement upon J-Hope's enlistment that read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

The agency added, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."